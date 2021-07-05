checkAd

NFI announces order of 40 additional hybrid-electric buses from New York’s Westchester County

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation (operating as the ”Bee-Line”) has exercised an option with NFI subsidiary, New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), to purchase 40 additional Xcelsior forty-foot hybrid-electric buses. The options are being exercised from New Flyer’s backlog, bringing the total number of hybrid-electric buses in the Bee-Line fleet to 279.

The Bee-Line is Westchester County’s bus system, serving over 27 million passengers annually in the White Plains region of New York state. The purchase follows an original contract for 66 Xcelsior forty-foot hybrid-electric buses announced earlier this year and supports Westchester County’s sustainable mobility development plan under its Westchester 2025, a set of planning policies designed to realize the county's future vision.

“NFI continues to lead the way in low- and zero-emission products and solutions to serve our customers,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “NFI’s track record, innovative products, turn key offering and unmatched aftermarket and field service support has helped establish us as North America’s clear leader in public transit mobility. Today, there are more than 20,000 NFI buses and coaches on the road in the U.S. and Canada, and we are excited about the road ahead.”

“Our hybrid transit buses offer immediate emissions reduction and bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and zero-emission systems. With more than 170 hybrid buses delivered to Westchester County since 2009, New Flyer continues to support the county advance its commitment to sustainable transit,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. “Our hybrid-electric buses also provide a better passenger experience, through smoother acceleration, a quieter ride, and improved air quality."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in four countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFI announces order of 40 additional hybrid-electric buses from New York’s Westchester County WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Final Results
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus