NFI announces order of 40 additional hybrid-electric buses from New York’s Westchester County

The Bee-Line is Westchester County’s bus system, serving over 27 million passengers annually in the White Plains region of New York state. The purchase follows an original contract for 66 Xcelsior forty-foot hybrid-electric buses announced earlier this year and supports Westchester County’s sustainable mobility development plan under its Westchester 2025, a set of planning policies designed to realize the county's future vision.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation (operating as the ”Bee-Line”) has exercised an option with NFI subsidiary, New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), to purchase 40 additional Xcelsior forty-foot hybrid-electric buses. The options are being exercised from New Flyer’s backlog, bringing the total number of hybrid-electric buses in the Bee-Line fleet to 279.

“NFI continues to lead the way in low- and zero-emission products and solutions to serve our customers,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “NFI’s track record, innovative products, turn key offering and unmatched aftermarket and field service support has helped establish us as North America’s clear leader in public transit mobility. Today, there are more than 20,000 NFI buses and coaches on the road in the U.S. and Canada, and we are excited about the road ahead.”

“Our hybrid transit buses offer immediate emissions reduction and bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and zero-emission systems. With more than 170 hybrid buses delivered to Westchester County since 2009, New Flyer continues to support the county advance its commitment to sustainable transit,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. “Our hybrid-electric buses also provide a better passenger experience, through smoother acceleration, a quieter ride, and improved air quality."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in four countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.