Sprout AI Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) ("Sprout AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of the date hereof, the Company has satisfied all requirements for its common shares to be listed on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). As of market open today, Sprout AI's common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol SPRT.

"On behalf of the Sprout AI team, I'm happy to announce that we see a future where everyone has access to the highest quality plant-based consumable products. That’s why we continue to develop leading technologies, systems and concepts that make plant-based consumables safer and more effective, while reducing our sector’s impact on the planet and, above all, offer complete transparency in product production and traceability," said Chris Bolton, CEO Sprout AI.