NowVertical Group Begins Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (formerly Good2Go Corp.) (the “Company” or “NowVertical”) is pleased to announce that, at the opening of the market today, the Company’s subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “NOW”.

On June 28, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) (the “Transaction”) with NowVertical Group, Inc. (“NVG”), a Delaware-based company specializing in accretive data analytics software and services.  The Transaction was done by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Business Combination”) pursuant to which, among other things, each of (i) NVG and (ii) NVG Canada Finco Inc. amalgamated with wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, which were incorporated for the purposes of the Business Combination.

The Company has now received all requisite approvals in respect of the Transaction, including that of the TSXV. The total number of issued and outstanding Shares of the Company at the commencement of trading will be 22,124,842 (or 49,251,842 on an as-converted basis, inclusive of the Company’s non-listed proportionate voting shares).

“Listing on the TSXV is an important milestone for NowVertical as we enter the public market with the goal of enhancing our visibility within the investment community and broadening our investor base to build long-term shareholder value" commented Daren Trousdell, NowVertical's CEO and Chairman.

Other Matters

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSXV, it has retained Generation IACP Inc. (“Generation”) to provide market-making services and engaged North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") to provide social media marketing services on the Company’s behalf.

Generation has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of NowVertical’s Shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the “Generation Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes, per month. Generation will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Generation does not currently own any securities of NowVertical; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. NowVertical and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member firm of the TSXV. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last 6 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 6-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice.

