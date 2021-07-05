checkAd

Correction Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 14:04  |  22   |   |   

The company name was previously incorrectly stated.  All other information provided is correct.

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

5 July 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 1,238,221 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 2 July 2021 (subject to Admission) at a price of 53.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 50.1p grossed up by up to 5.5%. These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document dated 25 September 2020 (the “Offer”) but on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 16 July 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 440,406,275. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803





