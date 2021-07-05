checkAd

Pampa Metals Provides Updates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Block 3 project in northern Chile, as well as a corporate update.

Block 3

Pampa Metals continues to progress with the drone-flown magnetics survey at its 9,900-hectare Block 3 project. As Chile is entering the southern hemisphere winter, weather, and in particular wind conditions have not been ideal for drone flying, and flight windows have been periodically interrupted and the survey currently stands at 50% completion. However, the Block 3 magnetics survey is expected to be completed within the next 2-3 weeks, at which point the drone and associated geophysical equipment will be redeployed to the Company's Block 4 project. Data processing and subsequent interpretations of results will follow.

Block 3 is located in northern Chile and is centered approximately 170 km southeast of the coastal port city of Antofagasta. The property is situated in one of the most geologically productive segments of the Andean Cordillera, along trend and approximately 50 km to 60 km south-southwest of the giant La Escondida copper mine and other related copper deposits in the district.

Large portions of the Block 3 property are characterised by post-mineral Late Tertiary to Recent alluvial and volcanic cover generally less than 150m thick, where the underlying geology is obscured. Elevated, north-south trending sierras border the western and eastern margins of the property, and consist of Paleozoic and Triassic rhyolitic and dacitic lavas, Paleozoic granites, and Jurassic limestones.

Several magnetic features from wide-spaced, regional magnetics data, together with other data, suggest a Tertiary magmatic intrusive complex centered on the Block 3 area. It is interpreted that the possible magmatic intrusive complex could be related to one or more untested porphyry copper systems. The current drone magnetics survey is designed to add significant more detail to the magnetics signature of the project area than is currently possible from the regional data.

OTCQX UPGRADE

The Company is also pleased to announce that effective July 7, 2021, it has been approved and upgraded for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, the highest market tier operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which approximately 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Graduating to the OTCQX® Best Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

