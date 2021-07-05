checkAd

WeedMD Inc. Announces Intent to Change Corporate Name to Entourage Health Corp.

  • Company reports results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2021 which includes overwhelming shareholder approval for corporate rebrand
  • Company confirms the Management Cease Trade Order is lifted following the respective filing of its fiscal year-end 2020 financials and first quarter 2021 financials

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on June 30, 2021. The shareholders overwhelmingly approved all motions including allowing for a corporate rebrand that will transition WeedMD Inc. into Entourage Health Corp. (“Entourage Health”) over the next few months.

The Company expects to provide additional information in respect of the proposed corporate rebrand and the commencement of trading of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name Entourage Health Corp. over the coming days.

“This is truly an exciting and transformative time for our Company. WeedMD’s values and principles will always be at the heart of who we are - advocates for our patients, consumers, shareholders and communities upholding a standard that delivers on quality, sustainability and experience – now rooted in Entourage Health Corp.,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair. “Entourage Health represents WeedMD’s evolution - from its inception in 2013 as one of the first licensed producers, to its launch of award-winning brands, followed by the merger with Starseed Medicinal and pending addition of craft cultivator CannTX – we are a group of professionals who always put the consumer and patient first. We are now looking to develop and expand into new markets and our cannabis experts that make up Entourage Health will expedite and bolster our growth for years to come. I thank our employees, partners and most importantly our shareholders for their unwavering trust and commitment to our success.”

While WeedMD now transitions into doing business as Entourage Health Corp., its Health Canada licence will continue under its wholly owned subsidiary WeedMD RX Inc.

Approved Motions

All other Company matters put forward at the AGM were approved by the shareholders, including the re-election to the Company’s board directors of Jason Alexander, Lu Cacioppo, Bruce Croxon, G. Edmund King, Gail Paech, and George Scorsis. The directors will hold office until successors are duly elected or appointed.

