XTPL S.A. a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the advanced electronics markets reported a signing of a sales agreement with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany. XTPL will deliver the Delta Printing System for the R&D and prototyping applications to the Light Technology Institute (LTI) at the KIT. The device is to be delivered by the end of 2021.

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is a public research university and one of the largest research and educational institutions in Germany. Light Technology Institute (LTI), led by prof. Uli Lemmer, is a part of KIT and it focuses on research and development of technologies related to light emission (including organic and inorganic LEDs), photovoltaics and new technologies in printed electronics.

Delta Printing System is a printing device designed by XTPL for the advanced research and development purposes and rapid prototyping applications using the Company's proprietary UPD (Ultra-Precise Deposition) technology. As part of the projects carried out at LTI, the printer will be used in the process of developing nanotechnology for applications in microelectronics and optoelectronics.

"We're happy that our device will appear at the prestigious site of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany. The Institute's authorities put a particular premium on high precision and efficiency of deposition of microstructures below 10 µm. Our technology will enable printing conductive structures on highly complex substrate topographies with different properties, while retaining ultra-high resolution. We believe that our presence in the globally renowned research unit led by Prof. Uli Lemmer, which also cooperates leading academic and industrial partners worldwide, will allow bringing our proprietary ultra-precise deposition UPD technology to the range of potential commercial counterparties. The cooperation with KIT will open another door for us on the way towards industrial commercialization of the UPD technology", says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.