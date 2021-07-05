Terraoil Announces Offering of up to 24'000'000 Shares Following Approval of Prospectus by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG

Zug, Switzerland, July 5, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, today announced the offering of up to 24'000'000 registered shares of the Company resulting in expected net proceeds of up to CHF 28'300'000 if all shares will be sold.



The prospectus for the Offering has been filed with and approved by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG on June 30, 2021. The prospectus is valid for a period of twelve months commencing on July 1, 2021. The Company is currently marketing the shares to prospective shareholders.



The prospectus can be viewed by residents of Switzerland on the Company's website here. The link to the approval of the prospectus can be found by searching for Terraoil Swiss at

https://www.ser-ag.com/de/resources/notifications-market-participants/ ... .



Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:



"We are excited to announce an important next step for the future of our company with the launch of the offering today. As we navigate unprecedented times, we are proud that we have been able to continue our dynamic and agile approach that allows us to prepare the company for the next phase of growth.




