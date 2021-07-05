checkAd

EQS-News Terraoil Announces Offering of up to 24'000'000 Shares Following Approval of Prospectus by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG

05.07.2021 / 14:20
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS
Proceeds from the offering to be used to fund the work program for its oil and gas properties in Albania, to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes and working capital needs
July 5, 2021
Zug, Switzerland, July 5, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, today announced the offering of up to 24'000'000 registered shares of the Company resulting in expected net proceeds of up to CHF 28'300'000 if all shares will be sold.

The prospectus for the Offering has been filed with and approved by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG on June 30, 2021. The prospectus is valid for a period of twelve months commencing on July 1, 2021. The Company is currently marketing the shares to prospective shareholders.

The prospectus can be viewed by residents of Switzerland on the Company's website here. The link to the approval of the prospectus can be found by searching for Terraoil Swiss at
https://www.ser-ag.com/de/resources/notifications-market-participants/ ... .

Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:

"We are excited to announce an important next step for the future of our company with the launch of the offering today. As we navigate unprecedented times, we are proud that we have been able to continue our dynamic and agile approach that allows us to prepare the company for the next phase of growth.
