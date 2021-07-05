The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results

checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer, David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review the Company’s fiscal year 2021 financial results and fiscal year 2022 business outlook.

The call will be held on Tuesday, July 06, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The Company issued a press release last Friday outlining their financial results which has also been posted on the Company’s website at ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/news-events.

This call may include material information not included in the press release.

Conference Call Details

Date: July 6, 2021
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088
Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927

Participating on the call will be the Company’s President and CEO, Richard A. Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, David Guarino, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the full fiscal year 2021, as well as the outlook for fiscal year 2022.

To join the live conference call, please dial into the above-referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for one week starting on July 7, 2021, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes the Company’s lab-tested hemp-extract salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath salts, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

