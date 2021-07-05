checkAd

Scheme Booklet registered by ASIC

BRISBANE, Australia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Galaxy) and Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL) (Orocobre) refer to the announcement made on 2 July 2021 in relation to:

  • its proposed merger with Orocobre pursuant to which Orocobre will acquire all of the shares in Galaxy (Galaxy Shares) by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme); and
  • the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia convening a meeting of shareholders of Galaxy (Galaxy Shareholders) to consider and vote on the Scheme (Scheme Meeting) and approving the dispatch of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme, together with the Notice of Scheme Meeting (Scheme Booklet) to Galaxy Shareholders.

Scheme Booklet

Galaxy is pleased to confirm that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has today registered the Scheme Booklet. A copy of the Scheme Booklet is attached to this announcement and will also be made available on Galaxy's website at www.gxy.com.

The Scheme Booklet will be dispatched to Galaxy Shareholders by Wednesday, 7 July 2021 in the manner described in Galaxy's announcement made on 2 July 2021.

Galaxy Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Booklet in its entirety, including the material accompanying it, before deciding whether to vote in favour of the Scheme. If after reading the Scheme Booklet you have any further questions about the Scheme or the Scheme Booklet, please contact the Galaxy Shareholder Information Line on 1300 034 153 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4875 (outside Australia), between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (AEST), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Directors' Recommendation and Independent Expert's Report

The Scheme Booklet includes a copy of the independent expert’s report prepared by Deloitte Corporate Finance Pty Limited (Independent Expert), which concludes that the Scheme is fair and reasonable, and in the best interests of Galaxy Shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal for Galaxy.

The Scheme continues to be unanimously recommended by each director of Galaxy (Galaxy Director), subject to no superior proposal emerging for Galaxy and the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Galaxy Shareholders. Each Galaxy Director intends to vote, or procure the voting of, all Galaxy Shares held or controlled by them in favour of the Scheme, subject to those same qualifications.

