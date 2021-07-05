Blue Moon Closes Oversubscribed $1.1 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Unit") with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days. "Blue Moon is pleased to have secured the funding for our upcoming drill program that should include resource expansion and high-impact step-out opportunities. We are planning a summer drill program and will update our shareholders shortly on timing and objectives of the 2021 drilling campaign." Commented Patrick McGrath, CEO of Blue Moon.