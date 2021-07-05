checkAd

Blue Moon Closes Oversubscribed $1.1 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Unit") with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days.

"Blue Moon is pleased to have secured the funding for our upcoming drill program that should include resource expansion and high-impact step-out opportunities. We are planning a summer drill program and will update our shareholders shortly on timing and objectives of the 2021 drilling campaign." Commented Patrick McGrath, CEO of Blue Moon.

The common shares forming part of the Units and any shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a hold period that expires on October 31, 2021. The Company paid finder's fees totaling $50,832 and issued 847,200 finder's warrants under the private placement. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.12 per share until June 30, 2024.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals (TSX.V:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructures including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from site, three hour drive to the Oakland port and a four hour drive to service centre of Reno. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's web site (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

