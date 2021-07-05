Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of …
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of …
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on June 30, 2021 in Calgary.
Shareholders holding a total of 32,882,732 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, accounting for 31.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Corporation as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all the matters submitted before the AGM as specify in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 27, 2021 including:
- Set the number of Directors to five and elect the following as Directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting: Samuel David, Mel Clifford, Jasdip Dhaliwal, Mark Lacey and Brian McConnell;
- Appoint MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditor for the ensuing year;
- Approve an ordinary resolution ratifying the Corporation's stock option plan; and
- Approve an ordinary resolution to amend Section 6 of the By-Laws of the Corporation by adding Electronic, Book-Based or Other Non-Certified Registered Positions.
Subsequent to the AGM, the Board appointed Mr. Samuel David as CEO & President. The Board appointed Mel Clifford as Chair of the Audit Committee and Samuel David as Chair of the Reserve Committee. In addition, the Board appointed the following Officers: Matthew Kenna, CFO; Kamal Alam, Vice-President Engineering; George Magarian, Vice-President Sub-Surface; and Sandra Lee-Chong, Corporate Liaison.
About Prospera
Prospera Energy Inc. is a Canadian natural resource corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.
For further information:
Sandra Lee-Chong
Corporate Liaison
Email: admin@prosperaenergy.com
Tel: (403) 454-9010
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forwardlooking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
|Diskussion: PROSPERA ENERGY (0.06 C$, 6 Mio cap)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare