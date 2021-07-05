Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on June 30, 2021 in Calgary. Shareholders holding a total of 32,882,732 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, accounting for 31.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Corporation as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all the matters submitted before the AGM as specify in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 27, 2021 including: