Black Iron Announces Pricing of Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI; OTC PINK:BKIRF; FRANKFURT:BIN) announces that its …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI; OTC PINK:BKIRF; FRANKFURT:BIN) announces that its previously-announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will consist of up to 25,000,000 Shares for gross proceeds of up to C$10 million. In respect of the foregoing, Black Iron will file today an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the "Prospectus"), to amend and restate the preliminary short form prospectus of the Company dated June 29, 2021.

Each Share will be offered at a price of $0.40 per Share (the "Offering Price"). The Offering will be made in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) (the "Canadian Jurisdictions") on a "best efforts" agency basis by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") as lead agent and sole bookrunner. The Company has granted the Agent an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares sold under the Offering, at the Offering Price, which may be exercised, at the sole discretion of the Agent, in whole or in part to purchase Shares upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.