Black Iron Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
05.07.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI; OTC PINK:BKIRF; FRANKFURT:BIN) announces that its previously-announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will consist of up to 25,000,000 Shares for gross proceeds of up to C$10 million. In respect of the foregoing, Black Iron will file today an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the "Prospectus"), to amend and restate the preliminary short form prospectus of the Company dated June 29, 2021.

Each Share will be offered at a price of $0.40 per Share (the "Offering Price"). The Offering will be made in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) (the "Canadian Jurisdictions") on a "best efforts" agency basis by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") as lead agent and sole bookrunner. The Company has granted the Agent an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares sold under the Offering, at the Offering Price, which may be exercised, at the sole discretion of the Agent, in whole or in part to purchase Shares upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering will be completed (i) by way of a short form prospectus filed in the Canadian Jurisdictions, (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and (iii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 20, 2021, or such other date as the Company and the Agent may agree, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the entering into of an agency agreement with the Agent, the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for (a) the completion of a Feasibility Study for the Company's Shymanivske Iron Ore Project, (b) the completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, (c) paying for a portion of the relocation and construction of a new Ukrainian military firing range and ammunition depot to secure access to land required for the Company's Shymanivske Iron Ore Project, and (d) working capital and general corporate purposes, all as described in more detail in the Prospectus.

