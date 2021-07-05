checkAd

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 14:53  |   |   |   

Company Announcement
No. 35/2021

            Copenhagen, 5 July 2021

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2021-2023, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 29,228 PSUs

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-06-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2021-2023, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 13,112 PSUs

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-06-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Company AnnouncementNo. 35/2021             Copenhagen, 5 July 2021 Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 1. Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Final Results
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus