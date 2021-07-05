PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Meat Substitute Market by Product Type (Tofu-Based, Tempeh-Based, TVP-Based, Seitan–Based, Quorn-Based, and Others), Source(Soy-Based, Wheat-Based, Mycoprotein, and Others), and Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, and Shelf Stable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. " According to the report, the global meat substitute industry was estimated at $4.51 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $8.82 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027.

- Surge in obese population, new product development and rapid growth in the food service industry fuel the growth of the global meat substitute market

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Surge in obese population, new product development, rapid growth in the food service industry, and increasing concerns regarding environmental sustainability and animal welfare fuel the growth of the global meat substitute market. On the other hand, wide availability of substitutes restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in health awareness and veganism is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has infused more health consciousness among people and the demand for plant-based diet and other organic sources has experienced a steep increase, thereby impacting the global meat substitute market positively.

However, there have been disorders in the supply of raw materials due to lockdowns which has hampered the market growth to some extent.

The frozen segment to dominate by 2027-

On the basis of category, the frozen segment held more than three-fourths of the global meat substitute market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The fact that ready meals, including cooked and semi-cooked meat substitute food products have become increasingly popular across the world has propelled the growth of the segment. The shelf stable segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, due to the fact that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to increase in demand for shelf-stable meat substitutes among individuals.