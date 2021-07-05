checkAd

Bev-Top Media Leader, Ripples, Launches Next-Gen Platform - Ripples 2.0 - at Diageo's 2021 World Class Global Finals

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripples today launches its next generation Bev-Top Media platform, Ripples 2.0 (see video). Showcased for the first time on the Diageo's World Class Global Finals 2021 livestream, the breakthrough technology now includes several new features designed to increase consumer engagement and sales – considered to be crucial for hospitality brands and venues as they prepare for the post-pandemic rebuild.

The Ripples 2.0 platform includes a host of new features to help hospitality brands and venues increase consumer engagement and sales post-COVID
New features include a 'Glow' natural extract that glows under UV light

Ripples utilizes cutting edge technologies to print high-resolution images on top of beverages – bringing a unique element of personalization and excitement. It is highly sought after by bartenders, influencers and customers for its ability to not only provide an extraordinary drinks experience, but also for its engaging consumer content that is designed to be shared on social media.  

Ripples 2.0, the latest iteration of this highly disruptive BevTech solution, offers several hardware and software improvements. These include the Ripple Maker II, which incorporates an updated sleek design, and major improvements such as variable print sizes, operational flow to cater for peak hours, direct access to the content cloud, and customizable branding options. A new 'Glow' natural extract is also available, providing a unique look and feel to any drink as it glows under UV light.

Additionally, Ripples' software technology now includes an app builder which allows brands to easily design and customize their web app, as well as manage their data and turn insights into successful campaigns.

Yossi Meshulam, CEO of Ripples, comments: "We are thrilled to work alongside Diageo and announce Ripples 2.0 at World Class, the world's biggest and most respected bartending competition. With this announcement we continue to passionately deliver innovative technologies that enable food & beverage brands to elevate their marketing campaigns to an entirely new level. Ripples 2.0 is designed to help businesses with sales growth, elevated organic social media content and a unique customer experience."

About Ripples:

Ripples is the pioneer of bev-top media, an innovative platform that offers creative solutions for increasing sales and engagement in the Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Event, and Media industries. With the company's award-winning Ripple Maker, businesses serving foam-topped drinks such as draft beer, cocktails, and lattes can create drink designs and messages that are personalized in real-time to support promotional activities, as well as location-based social media shares and long-term brand awareness. Ripples' platform features a dynamic content feed and big data analytics tools to measure the impact of bev-top media on bottom-line business results.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557363/Ripples_platform_2_0.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557364/Ripples_Glow.jpg




