Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 01 July 2021, 08:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 30 June 2021 indicating that Coltrane Asset Management L.P. now holds, by virtue of the sale of shares on 25 June 2021, 4.86% of the voting rights of the company. Coltrane has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

2. Content of notification





The notification dated 30 June 2021 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification – acquisition or disposal of voting securities or tights

acquisition or disposal of voting securities or tights Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Mandeep Manku 250 W 55th St 16C

New York, NY 10019 Coltrane Asset Management Holdings Ltd 94 Solaris Avenue

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands Coltrane Asset Management L.P. 94 Solaris Avenue

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands

Date on which the threshold is crossed – 25 June 2021

25 June 2021 Threshold that is crossed – 5%

5% Denominator – 93,7 13,951

Notified details:





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Mandeep Manku 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Coltrane Asset Management L.P. 4,931,684 4,844,404 0 4.86% 0.00% Subtotal 4,844,404 4.86% TOTAL 4,844,404 0 4.86% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A+B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 4,844,404 4.86%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.

Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.

Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. is controlled by Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd, which is controlled by Mandeep Manku.





3. Miscellaneous

This press release is available on Acacia Pharma Group plc’s website ( https://acaciapharma.com/investors/regulatory-announcements )

https://acaciapharma.com/investors/regulatory-announcements The notification may be found on Acacia Pharma Group plc’s website ( ( https://acaciapharma.com/investors/regulatory-announcements )





About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

