EnWave Signs Contracts with Australian Cannabis Company for a Royalty-Bearing License and REV Machine Sale

Cannaponics has purchased a 10kW REV machine that will be used to dry cannabis flower for use in medicinal products. This REV machine will be built to the standard of Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) which will facilitate Cannaponics to manufacture EU GMP grade medicinal cannabis products for the Australian market and to export medicinal cannabis products to Europe and around the world.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a non-exclusive royalty-bearing commercial license (the “License”) with an Australian cannabis company, Cannaponics PTY Limited (“Cannaponics”). The License grants Cannaponics the right to use EnWave’s patented REV technology for the production of cannabis products in Australia.

EnWave’s REV technology offers a fast, gentle drying method that removes moisture homogenously from cannabis at selected low temperatures which are below the point of decarboxylation. When compared to incumbent drying methods, REV protocols can be customized to improve terpene retention in the order of 10% or greater, and preserve equivalent or higher cannabinoids when compared to conventional rack or room drying methods. Bioburden is also effectively eliminated when using select REVTM protocols. Drying times are reduced from multiple days to less than two hours. REV machinery is manufactured for GACP compliance and EU GMP standards (upon request) – a key manufacturing competency of EnWave.

REV technology has been proven to create significant value at scale in the food and cannabis industries. EnWave has 43 licensed partners and more than 50 royalty-bearing REV machines in operation globally.

In Australia and New Zealand, EnWave partners are supported locally by EnWave’s exclusive distribution partner Scitek. Scitek has over 30 years of experience in the sale and service of GACP / GMP grade vacuum facilitating technologies including vacuum drying as facilitated in EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) technology.

About Cannaponics

Cannaponics Limited is a ‘circular economy’ renewable hydrogen solar powered medicinal cannabis company, licensed for cultivation, manufacture and research. Project Stage 1 will see Cannaponics build a 3,600sqm Greenhouse along with a 2,000sqm EU GMP Licensed manufacture facility on its 160-acre freehold property in Collie, which will produce approximately 7,000kg dried cannabis flower per year, to be further processed into Cannaponics EU GMP certified medicinal products for Australian and export markets. The whole project will be 100% renewable with Cannaponics sister company CannaEnergy building a 25,000 sqm solar hydrogen farm with advanced water harvesting technology.