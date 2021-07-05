Midnight Sun Mining Completes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Midnight Sun') (TSXV:MMA) has increased and completed its previously …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Midnight Sun') (TSXV:MMA) has increased and completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 5,619,714 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,966,900. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of twenty-four months from closing, at an exercise price of $0.50. Finder's fees of $61,887 will be paid in cash and 176,820 Finder's Warrants will be issued in connection with the Private Placement.