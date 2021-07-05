checkAd

Midnight Sun Mining Completes Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
05.07.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Midnight Sun') (TSXV:MMA) has increased and completed its previously …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Midnight Sun') (TSXV:MMA) has increased and completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 5,619,714 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,966,900. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company for a period of twenty-four months from closing, at an exercise price of $0.50.

Finder's fees of $61,887 will be paid in cash and 176,820 Finder's Warrants will be issued in connection with the Private Placement.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement, including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on November 3, 2021.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used by the Company as general working capital.

The completion of this private placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.
Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Al Fabbro
Tel: +1 604 351 8850

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

These securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

SOURCE: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654184/Midnight-Sun-Mining-Completes-Privat ...

Midnight Sun Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midnight Sun Mining Completes Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Midnight Sun') (TSXV:MMA) has increased and completed its previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay ...
Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project
Diversified Energy Announces Conditional Acquisition With Oaktree Participation
Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Blue Moon Closes Oversubscribed $1.1 Million Financing
EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi
Pampa Metals Provides Updates
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...