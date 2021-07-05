Saint-Cloud, France, July 5 th , 2021 - Antoine Petit, Chairman and CEO of CNRS, Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, represented by Bruno Stoufflet, Chief Technology Officer, Michel Deneken , President of the University of Strasbourg, and Pierre Mutzenhardt , President of the University of Lorraine , represented by Frédéric Villieras , Vice-Chair of the Scientific Council of University of Lorraine , officially launched today the joint research laboratory "Innovative Functional Materials for Aviation" (MOLIERE). Its aim is to design new materials for future aircraft in acoustics, electromagnetism and anti-icing .

On this occasion, Eric Trappier, Chairmand and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said: “For the aviation industry, mastering innovative materials is a key differentiating factor on many commercial and defense products. Whether for the internal acoustics of our Falcons (absorbent materials), the stealth technology of our combat aircraft (materials for electromagnetic discretion) or the safety of all our aircraft (anti-icing materials), we must absolutely keep our lead. I am therefore delighted about this partnership with CNRS and the Universities of Strasbourg and Lorraine, which all boast world-class researchers, methods and tools.”

Antoine Petit, Chairman and CEO of CNRS, commented: “Our two research laboratories involved in this partnership with Dassault Aviation have internationally recognized expertise in materials. I am very pleased to see more than twenty-five years of scientific cooperation with Dassault Aviation materialize again today, this time with the creation of a joint research laboratory. This signature is part of the steps being taken by CNRS to strengthen our relationships with businesses which particularly involve over 170 joint laboratories in activity, like the MOLIERE joint lab established today.”

To Pierre Mutzenhardt, President of the University of Lorraine: “I am delighted that this partnership has come to fruition, highlighting the importance of bringing together complementary experts from academic research and business to meet today's technological, economic and societal challenges. With its ambitious innovation goals at the frontiers of our knowledge in materials, the MOLIERE laboratory also brings to light the high level of expertise of Jean Lamour Institute, one of our joint research units with CNRS, and of our researchers in universities in the Grand Est region.”