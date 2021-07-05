Reduction in life span of electronic device and scarcity of sources for precious metals drive the growth of the global e-waste management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E-Waste Management Market by Application (Trashed and Recycled), Processed Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others), and Source Type (Household Appliance, Consumer Electronics, and Industrial Electronics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028." According to the report, the global e-waste management industry generated $49.88 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $143.87 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028.