Dassault Aviation Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 06 21

DASSAULT AVIATION

 

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros

Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS

RCS PARIS 712 042 456

 

 

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Date

Total number of shares



Total number of voting rights
06/30/2021 8,348,703

Theoretical voting rights:

13,553,669



Exercisable voting rights:

13,522,656

 

 

Attachment





