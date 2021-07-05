checkAd

Growing Medical Tourism Coupled with Increasing Diabetic Population in the Country is anticipated to drive the Malaysia Ophthalmology Market Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

  • Consultation Fee for Ophthalmology Services in Public Hospitals in Malaysia is as low as MYR 5, however it starts from MYR 80 in case of Private Ophthalmology Clinics/ Hospitals.
  • Number of Patients getting their Second Cataract Eye surgery within the same year accounted for 37.1% of the total Cataract Surgeries in 2020 in the Government Hospitals in Malaysia.
  • Low Ophthalmologist to population in the country, i.e. 1 Ophthalmologist for around 51,000 people in Malaysia in 2020.
  • Oculoplastic Surgeries growing in Malaysia as a result of more Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awareness among Malaysians.
Growing Number of Insurance Partnerships with Ophthalmology Clinics: Ophthalmology clinics are partnering with Major Insurance Companies or Third Party Administrators to provide Cataract surgery related claims. Health insurance companies provide some financial protection against medical & surgical expenses, which normally includes cataract & other eye diseases, but not refractive error or other eye-related cosmetic surgeries. This has encouraged more number of people to seek Private Medical treatment, subsidized by the insurance companies in Malaysia.

Overcoming Eye Treatment Challenges: Ophthalmologists in Malaysia face multiple Challenges in the Cataract procedure performed manually while creating an opening in the capsular bag. Advancements in Cataract Surgery was done in Malaysia by combining Z8 Femtosecond Laser and the FEMTIS which allowed Cataract Surgery with an unmatched level of precision, more than 5 times than that of the manual processes.

Technological Advancements in Malaysia Ophthalmology Market:  Ophthalmology Market in Malaysia is continuously witnessing changes in terms of Technological advancements and developments in detection and diagnosis of multiple eye disorders. Some companies introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to predict the risk of developing common eye diseases like diabetic retinopathy, ARMD and Glaucoma, to prevent blindness whereas some introduced a neuro rehabilitation software, Vivid Vision, that uses virtual reality (VR) games to help binocular vision disorders such as lazy or squint eye, i.e. treatment of their conditions with the usual therapies. Continuous Developments in the country are helping Malaysia to become the center of Medical Care for Malaysians and Medical Tourists.

