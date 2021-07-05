checkAd

Major Precious Metals Announces Town Hall Meeting on July 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, July 7 at 10:00 am EDT.

Mr. Tony Williams, Chairman and CEO of Major Precious Metals, will be providing shareholders and interested stakeholders with an update on the Skaergaard Project in Greenland, the Company’s flagship project and one of the largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. Mr. Williams will also discuss the recent financing announced on June 14, 2021.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where attendees will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the Town Hall Meeting, please click this link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/ftmig1/Major-Precious-Metals-July-Town-Hall? ...

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Tony Williams
Chairman and CEO
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: 1-877-475-0963
info@majorprecious.com

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “SIZE”. The Company’s flagship project is the Skaergaard Project in Greenland containing one of the largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle and has recently initiated a further major work program of drilling and economic evaluation.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.





