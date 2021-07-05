checkAd

Stingray Music Announces its Summer Special Programming

MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Music, the streaming branch of music, media, and technology company Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), today announced its Summer Collection of over 100 channels covering every genre, era, activity, and mood curated for the season. Throughout the month, listeners can also enjoy the new exclusive channel curated by Grammy award-winning artist Lil Nas X and discover Stingray’s latest Rising Star Zola Courtney featured on various channels.

Stingray Music’s Summer Collection brings the fun and the sun to everyone looking for the perfect summer soundtrack. Listeners can tune in to Southern Soul BBQ for their next cookout, crank up Breezy Yacht Rock when they’re feeling fancy, or Summer Chill when they want to chill out. With new channels such as 2021 Summer Hits, Oldies’ Summer, Rock Your Summer, Summer Hits For Working, and Summer Workout, Stingray Music has everyone covered! Additionally, Stingray Music audio TV channels Classic Rock, Hit List, Hot Country, Remember the ‘80s, Flashback ‘70s and ‘90s will feature special programming all summer long with “Summer Vibes Weekends.”

Fans can also tune in to the best of Lil Nas X, who rose to fame in 2019 when his genre-shattering hit song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus went viral worldwide and became the longest-running #1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history. The exclusive channel features his most successful songs, such as “Panini” and “Rodeo” from his EP 7, the single “HOLIDAY,” the culture-shaking hit song “MONTERO (Call Me Be Your Name),” and the recent and highly personal “SUN GOES DOWN.” The channel also includes songs like “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish, “Lithium” by Nirvana and “Go Gina” by SZA that have influenced the multiplatinum rapper and singer. Lil Nas X will release his debut album later this summer via Columbia Records.

Through its Rising Stars program highlighting emerging music talent, Stingray Music has also added songs on its platform from R&B songstress Zola Courtney. The singer-songwriter works from last year’s Nothing to Lose EP and the recently launched single “Superstar” can be heard on various channels, including Rising Stars, Funky Pool Party, and Alt-Rap Essentials. In addition, Zola Courtney will perform as part of the star-studded “Back To Amy” concert available to livestream on Qello Concerts by Stingray on July 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

Stingray Music empowers listeners to easily find the perfect soundtrack for all of life’s moments. Every non-stop streaming channel is lovingly curated by a music programmer. Stingray Music is proud to provide a human touch to channel curation, rather than relying on impersonal algorithms used by other streaming services. 

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Stingray Music 
Stingray Music is a multiplatform music service deployed across the world and currently included in the service offering of many digital cable TV, satellite TV, OTT, and IPTV distributors. Its wide range of expertly curated channels covers all popular and niche music genres. Stingray Music is offered as audio television channels, a mobile app, and a web player. For more information: www.stingray.com/music

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com





