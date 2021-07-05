DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law) 05-Jul-2021 / 16:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

Stuttgart, Germany, 5 July 2021. Today Schneider Electric Investment AG, Düsseldorf, submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to RIB Software SE that the General Meeting of RIB Software SE shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Schneider Electric Investment AG for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).

Schneider Electric Investment AG holds approximately 96.41% of the registered share capital of RIB Software SE and is therefore its main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at an extraordinary General Meeting of RIB Software SE which is supposed to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. The amount of the appropriate cash compensation that Schneider Electric Investment AG, as the main shareholder, will pay to the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE for the transfer of the shares has not yet been determined.

