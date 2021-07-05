checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.07.2021, 16:10  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

05-Jul-2021 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

05 July 2021

Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

Stuttgart, Germany, 5 July 2021. Today Schneider Electric Investment AG, Düsseldorf, submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to RIB Software SE that the General Meeting of RIB Software SE shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Schneider Electric Investment AG for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).

Schneider Electric Investment AG holds approximately 96.41% of the registered share capital of RIB Software SE and is therefore its main shareholder within the meaning of section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at an extraordinary General Meeting of RIB Software SE which is supposed to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. The amount of the appropriate cash compensation that Schneider Electric Investment AG, as the main shareholder, will pay to the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE for the transfer of the shares has not yet been determined.

 

05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215374

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1215374  05-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215374&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law) DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of RIB Software SE (squeeze out under stock corporation law) 05-Jul-2021 / 16:10 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Siebte Buy-Side Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Rasche ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities übernimmt belgische Norsk Hydro Precision von Norsk Hydro
DGAP-Adhoc: René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Veräußerung der First Sensor Mobility GmbH an TE Connectivity geplant
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Seventh buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Rasche Umformtechnik ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:10 Uhr
16:10 Uhr
11:19 Uhr
11:19 Uhr
11:19 Uhr
11:05 Uhr
10:13 Uhr
10:12 Uhr
10:12 Uhr
10:12 Uhr