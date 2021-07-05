checkAd

IGE+XAO Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

IGE+XAO

Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros

Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac

31770 COLOMIERS

338 514 987 RCS Toulouse

SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87

 

Regulated information

Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

 

Toulouse, on 5 July 2021

 

 

Under the liquidity contract granted by IGE+XAO to PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm (suspendedfrom 31 July 2018 and until 31 December 2021), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2021:

 

  • 2,366 shares IGE +XAO
  • Cash: € 140,277.95

 

It is reminded that during its implementation, the following means were included in the liquidity contract:

 

  • 2,500 shares IGE + XAO,
  • €49,250 in cash,

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 14 October 2008)

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 22 January 2016)

 

 

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 35 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 30 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 96,455 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

 

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

 

 

 

IGE+XAO Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm IGE+XAO Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac 31770 COLOMIERS 338 514 987 RCS Toulouse SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87   Regulated information Half year …

