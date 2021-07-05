checkAd

ENOC Group renews its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development for lubricants distribution in China

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENOC Group has renewed its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development Co. Ltd for another five years, for the exclusive supply and distribution of ENOC Lubricant products in China.

The agreement enables ENOC to achieve its ambitious plans of distributing more than 20 million litres of products over the next five years; meeting the increasing demand for lubricants, greases and oils in the Chinese market, including construction, transport, general manufacturing, power generation and OEM.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said: "Our agreement with Meisheng Investment Development Co. Ltd underlines our commitment to expand our international footprint, offering our international customers best, safest and latest product range.

"China is one of the strong global markets where we are actively seeking to expand our presence. The new partnership will enable us to gain significant market share."

Through its agreement with Meisheng Development, ENOC plans to distribute a comprehensive product portfolio, which includes: Engine Oils, Automotive Gear Oils, Automatic Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Oils, Greases, Brake Fluids, Engine Coolants, and Injector Cleaners.

Mr. Qiu Weihao, CEO, Meisheng Investment Development Co. Ltd. said: "Meisheng is proud to have been associated with ENOC for the past seven years; marketing ENOC products in various cities in China.  We are honored at the confidence ENOC has in us and are thankful for their support."

Earlier this year, nine products of the Groups lubricant oils range have been certified by the American Petroleum Institute's (API) 'API Service SP', the newest API gasoline engine oil specification standard.

Meisheng Investment Development is a private company based in China and is involved in import, exports and trade.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557390/ENOC_Group_SP_Products_range.jpg

 




