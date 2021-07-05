checkAd

SKLZ DEADLINE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Skillz Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 16:46  |  32   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”) f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC) (“FEAC”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Skillz securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Skillz securities during the Class Period may, no later than July 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/skillz-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm ...

Skillz is an internet tech company that provides a proprietary gaming platform for mobile gaming users and developers. FEAC was formed as a special purpose acquisition company in early January 2020 by its sponsor Eagle Equity Partners II, LLC, led and controlled by defendant, Harry Sloan, a member of Skillz’s Board of Directors and former President and Chairman of FEAC.

On March 8, 2021, a research report by Wolfpack Research titled “SKLZ: It Takes Little Skill to see this SPACtacular Disaster Coming” was publicly released which described, among other things, how: (1) third-party app data shows installations of the three games responsible for 88% of Skillz’s revenues (21 Blitz, Solitaire Cube, and Blackout Bingo) all declined substantially; (2) Skillz did not disclose the substantial decrease in the popularity of these three games (despite their material importance to its growth trajectory); (3) Skillz is not taken seriously by gaming industry players; (4) Skillz has a long history of boasting about “big partnerships” which have amounted to nothing of value; and (5) Andrew Paradise, co-founder of Skillz and its Chief Executive Officer, does not have the relevant experience that had been expressed. Following this news, shares of Skillz fell by 10.9% to close at $24.45. This disclosure represented approximately $762 million loss of investor value.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and omissions that materially misrepresented Skillz’s purported financial condition and prospects. These materially misleading statements and omissions included representations relating to certain of Skillz’s business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among others, Skillz’s ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and Skillz’s valuation.

Skillz investors may, no later than July 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

Skillz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SKLZ DEADLINE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Skillz Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”) f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC) (“FEAC”) on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DiDi Announces App Takedown in China
DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Approval of the LUMEVOQ Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (ATUc) ...
TotalEnergies: Energy Transition in Shipping: First BioLNG Production Project at a French Port
GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) ...
New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Laval Virtual Europe - ESI Group: Virtual Reality From Upstream to Downstream
UMC Reports Sales for June 2021
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
28.06.21
17.06.21
09.06.21