First Fleet of EV Bus Delivered, Yutong Plugging Into the Future of Qatar Green Transportation

Qatar welcomed its first 10 pure electric Yutong buses to the fleet with a ceremony at Mowasalat (Karwa)

DOHA, Qatar, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HE Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and Communications, HE Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmed Al-Muhannadi, President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and Mowasalat (Karwa) Chairman, HE Mr. Hassan Abdulla Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, HE Mr. Zhou Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar and Mr Pengxu, MD of Yutong international attended the event in celebration of the first electric bus fleet in Qatar.

At the event, HE Mr Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti performed the first-ever electric bus charging in Qatar. The arrival of this EV fleet represents a key step of Qatar's public transportation plan 2030, said the Minister.

This is the first batch of Qatar's record-setting 741 EV buses order from Yutong. Since receiving this order in November 2020, Yutong has coordinated with local governments, various production and service departments to ensure timely transportation amid the epidemic restrictions.

The electric buses are customized to the local transport needs and weather conditions, equipped with an efficient liquid cooling system and a 350-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery - the safest technology in hot climate. When fully charged, the bus provides an average reach range of over 200km.

Yutong Bus has been working closely with the Qatar government and partners to aid the local green transformation. In the coming future, a KD factory will be established to realize localized design and manufacturing of EV buses that better suit the special geographic and climate conditions of Qatar.

Adhering to the brand concept of "better bus better life", Yutong is devoted to join hands with relevant parties like Mowasalat to achieve win-win cooperation in building a greener, more efficient and sustainable public transport system of the future.

About Yutong

Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. is a modern manufacturing company specialized in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of buses. Its annual sales volume exceeds 70,000 units, with over 140,000 new energy buses sold to date. Yutong Bus sells buses with sizable volume in over 30 countries across six continents with a market share of over 36% in China and over 13% globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557370/image.jpg  




