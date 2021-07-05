checkAd

Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Smart Syringe market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Smart Syringe market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Smart Syringe market. The Smart Syringe market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Smart Syringe market at the global and regional levels. Smart Syringe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ 14.4 billion by 2027.

Market Overview  

In 2016, the cost of standard disposable syringes was around US$ 0.04 whereas the cost of SIP (sharp injuries protection) syringes was around US$ 0.18. The cost difference between the two is massive and the prices haven't come down over the years. Each year 16 billion injections are administered globally. In India, 95% of the injections are for curative care and a 63% of these are unsafe. To make injections safe, smart syringes such as RUP (reuse prevention) and SUP/RIP should be implemented in all major ecomonies. Many regions such as the United States, EU and Japan have already implemented SES (safety engineered syringe) practices. Lately countries like India, South Africa, Brazil and Taiwan have also implemented SES practices but only in the immunization sector are including smart syringes in their policies. However, the cost burden of these syringes on the healthcare system of the countries is very high and thus making its harder for the low-income countries to adopt Smart Syringe.

COVID-19 Impact

The Smart Syringe market is expected to grow even after the COVID-19 outbreak as the pandemic is causing a rise in awareness about the safety and importance of vaccination within the population. Even though the market was predicted to grow even before the covid pandemic, the pandemic has only helped the Smart Syringe market to grow. Key factors that are responsible for the increase in smart syringe supply during the Covid-19 vaccination around the globe include rising concern over syringe reuse, expanding immunization programs, price of AD syringes comparable with conventional disposable syringes due in large part to consolidating purchasing power from UNICEF procurement (~40% of immunization market), engaged partners and established partner forums, stricter government regulation around patient safety and security, long shelf life of product (up to 5 years) and increasing geographic spread and local manufacturing capacity.

