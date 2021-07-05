On 27 May, Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) published that the Kvika‘s Board of Directors had authorised a buy-back programme for the bank’s own shares. The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland has now granted its approval for initiating that programme, for the repurchase of up to 117,000,000 shares, or around 2.5% of issued share capital.