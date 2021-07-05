NOIDA, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques at the global and regional levels. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 3,164.7 million by 2027.

Market Overview

The Middle east and Africa IVF tools and techniques market is witnessning an uptick on account of the upfting infertility problem owing to the rising prevelence of oebity and other influce disease, female decision to be educated, financially independent which rsulted into late marrieage and the the growth in the median age of first-time motherhood therfreafter reduing fertility. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), around 50% of the women face infertility issues. Also, women in Dubai seeking treatment per year could nearly double, from 5,975 in 2015 to 9,139 by 2030.

Moreover, the government's focus to increased the medicial toursism coupled with the upsurge in the R&D activities across cregion is also a leading factor for growing market of IVF tools and treatment. The government in UAE has set a vision to make the region tourism hub. In 2019, the UAE was the leading country in terms of number of tourist arrival. The region had witnessed 21.55 million tourist . Also, Saudi Arabia welcomed 20.29 million international tourists. Around 15-20% tourists in the region are for the IVF treatment.