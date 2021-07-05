checkAd

MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 17:30  |  18   |   |   

NOIDA, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques at the global and regional levels. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 3,164.7 million by 2027.

UnivDatos Logo

Request To Download Sample of this Strategic Report @ https://bit.ly/2UmCOSr

Market Overview

The Middle east and Africa IVF tools and techniques market is witnessning an uptick on account of the upfting infertility problem owing to the rising prevelence of oebity and other influce disease, female decision to be educated, financially independent which rsulted into late marrieage and the the  growth in the median age of first-time motherhood therfreafter reduing fertility. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), around 50% of the women face infertility issues. Also, women in Dubai seeking treatment per year could nearly double, from 5,975 in 2015 to 9,139 by 2030.

Moreover, the government's focus to increased the medicial toursism coupled with the upsurge in the R&D activities across cregion is also a leading factor for growing market of IVF tools and treatment. The government in UAE has set a vision to make the region tourism hub. In 2019, the UAE was the leading country in terms of number of tourist arrival. The region had witnessed 21.55 million tourist . Also, Saudi Arabia welcomed 20.29 million international tourists. Around 15-20% tourists in the region are for the IVF treatment.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights NOIDA, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A comprehensive overview of the MEA IVF Tools and Techniques market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The MEA IVF Tools and Techniques report has been aggregated by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare ...
GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion
Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research
Caps And Closures Market Size To Reach $143.6 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
Network operators follow Mol lead in partnering with Intersec to deliver €50 million public ...
Meat Substitute Market to Reach $8.82 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
E-waste management Market to Reach $143.87 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Gas Leak Detector Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of ...
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Valmet and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process industries ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus