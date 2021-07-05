InPlay Oil Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from InPlay President & CEO Doug Bartole, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Heim, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for July 8, 2021.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for July 8, 2021, at 1 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

