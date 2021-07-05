checkAd

JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 17:40  |  18   |   |   

       

JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private

Paris, July 5th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that a consortium of investors to which it is part of will, through the special purpose vehicle (“Offeror”) wholly owned by the consortium, make a voluntary conditional offer to take Clear Media Limited (“Clear Media”), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, private.

The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media (“Mr. Han”) at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) Holding Limited (“Antfin”) at 30%, JCDecaux Innovate (a wholly owned subsidiary of JCDecaux SA) at 23% and China Wealth Growth Fund III L.P. (“CWG Fund”) at 7%.

The Offeror currently owns approximately 88% of Clear Media’s share capital.

The offer is conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the offer announcement jointly made by the Offeror and Clear Media today.

Aimia Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange: AIM), who owns approximately 11% of the issued share capital of Clear Media, gave its irrevocable undertaking to tender its shares in favour of the offer. Once Aimia tenders its shares for acceptance of the offer, the offer will become unconditional as to acceptance.

Clear Media is the largest operator of bus shelter advertising panels in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), operating a total of more than 59,000 panels covering 24 cities as of December 31st, 2020.

JCDecaux started operating in Hong Kong in 1999, Macau in 2001 and Mainland China in 2005, and is the leading Out-of-Home Media company in Transport advertising (airports, metro and bus) in the PRC.

Mr. Han Zi Jing is currently the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of Clear Media.

Antfin is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Group Co., Ltd.

CWG Fund is an exempted limited partnership registered under the laws of the Cayman Islands, whose general partner is JT China Wealth Management Limited and whose sole limited partner is Empyrean Management (Hong Kong) Limited, which is in turn wholly-owned by JIC Capital Management (Tianjin) Limited, a PRC state-owned enterprise, and is principally engaged in private equity investment.

Goldman Sachs and Slaughter and May are acting as JCDecaux’s financial and legal advisors respectively.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2020 revenue: €2,312m
  • Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 10,230 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings
  • 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department : Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private         JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private Paris, July 5th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that a consortium of investors to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio
Final Results
Vertex baut Partnerschaft aus und veröffentlicht Integration für Mirakl Marketplace Platform mit ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus