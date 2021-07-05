enercast Wins Nationwide Contract for Wind and Solar Energy Forecasts in Ukraine
Kassel, Germany (ots) -
- State enterprise Guaranteed Buyer uses enercast services for its entire
renewables portfolio
- Contract adds to robust market entry for enercast in the Ukraine
enercast, the leading technology provider for applied artificial intelligence
and the digital transformation of renewable energy, has concluded a contract for
power forecasting and scheduling services for the renewable portfolio of
Ukrainian state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer. Together with recent orders from
private wind farm operators, this contract marks a robust market entry for
enercast in the Ukraine where enercast now provides power forecasts for nearly 7
GW of installed capacity in solar and wind energy.
enercast provides expertise and reliable data via USAID's Energy Security
Project in Ukraine
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) 's Energy Security Project
supports the Ukrainian state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer in the issues of
improving the renewable energy source forecasting. The broad adoption of wind
and solar power requires advanced digital technology to manage the volatility of
these energy sources. After a careful selection process, enercast was chosen as
the project partner to provide expertise and reliable forecast data for the
Guaranteed Buyer's portfolio of wind and solar power.
Guaranteed Buyer to receive power forecasts for all Ukrainian wind and solar
assets
With managing the growing amount of volatile energy from renewable sources fed
into the Ukrainian power grid, the Guaranteed Buyer contributes to ensuring
Ukraine's independence and energy self-sufficiency while maximizing the usage of
green electricity and evolving towards the European Green Deal.
"Accurate and reliable forecasting is one of the priorities of the Guaranteed
Buyer. We have taken only the first step and implemented some of our strategic
plans in this area. Our forecasting accuracy is improving day by day. This
enables us to better manage our portfolio for over 7 GW and minimize imbalances.
In the years ahead, the system will be expanded and improved which will enable
the Guaranteed Buyer to forecast with the highest possible accuracy," commented
Kostyantyn Petrykovets, Director of the Guaranteed Buyer.
enercast well positioned in a rapidly growing market
Fueled by energy market liberalization, Ukraine ranked third in photovoltaics
capacity growth in Europe in 2019, adding more than 3 GW, while doubling its
wind power capacity during the same time. By 2035, the Ukrainian energy strategy
targets a share of 25%renewable energy for Ukraine's power generation. enercast
provides a scalable integration platform to handle such future growth.
