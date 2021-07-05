enercast Wins Nationwide Contract for Wind and Solar Energy Forecasts in Ukraine

Kassel, Germany (ots) -



- State enterprise Guaranteed Buyer uses enercast services for its entire

renewables portfolio

- Contract adds to robust market entry for enercast in the Ukraine



enercast, the leading technology provider for applied artificial intelligence

and the digital transformation of renewable energy, has concluded a contract for

power forecasting and scheduling services for the renewable portfolio of

Ukrainian state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer. Together with recent orders from

private wind farm operators, this contract marks a robust market entry for

enercast in the Ukraine where enercast now provides power forecasts for nearly 7

GW of installed capacity in solar and wind energy.





enercast provides expertise and reliable data via USAID's Energy SecurityProject in UkraineThe U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) 's Energy Security Projectsupports the Ukrainian state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer in the issues ofimproving the renewable energy source forecasting. The broad adoption of windand solar power requires advanced digital technology to manage the volatility ofthese energy sources. After a careful selection process, enercast was chosen asthe project partner to provide expertise and reliable forecast data for theGuaranteed Buyer's portfolio of wind and solar power.Guaranteed Buyer to receive power forecasts for all Ukrainian wind and solarassetsWith managing the growing amount of volatile energy from renewable sources fedinto the Ukrainian power grid, the Guaranteed Buyer contributes to ensuringUkraine's independence and energy self-sufficiency while maximizing the usage ofgreen electricity and evolving towards the European Green Deal."Accurate and reliable forecasting is one of the priorities of the GuaranteedBuyer. We have taken only the first step and implemented some of our strategicplans in this area. Our forecasting accuracy is improving day by day. Thisenables us to better manage our portfolio for over 7 GW and minimize imbalances.In the years ahead, the system will be expanded and improved which will enablethe Guaranteed Buyer to forecast with the highest possible accuracy," commentedKostyantyn Petrykovets, Director of the Guaranteed Buyer.enercast well positioned in a rapidly growing marketFueled by energy market liberalization, Ukraine ranked third in photovoltaicscapacity growth in Europe in 2019, adding more than 3 GW, while doubling itswind power capacity during the same time. By 2035, the Ukrainian energy strategytargets a share of 25%renewable energy for Ukraine's power generation. enercastprovides a scalable integration platform to handle such future growth.