asknet Solutions AG: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board and Management Board presents Three-Pillar Strategy to realign Business Units and deliver profit and susta

asknet Solutions AG: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board and Management Board presents Three-Pillar Strategy to realign Business Units and deliver profit and sustainable growth in the coming years

The Management Board presents an ambitious growth vision: the Three-Pillar Strategy

After consolidation in the current year, it is planned to achieve significant growth in the next two years, break-even in 2022 and a clearly positive result in 2023

Shareholders approve all agenda items with a large majority

July 5, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and payment specialist with a dominant position in the German-speaking academic market, held today its Annual General Meeting, during which the company's Management Board, Christian Herkel (CEO) and Florent Guillomeau (CFO since June 1, 2021), presented the outline of the company's new strategy.

The new strategy is the outcome of an intensive process initiated by the Management Board at the end of 2020, right after the company had emerged from an important organizational realignment and when the first noticeable improvements had been achieved. The process involved both the Senior Management and the Supervisory Board, aided by external consultants.

The result is asknet Solutions AG's Three-Pillar Strategy and a clear roadmap for the years 2021 through 2023:

The first pillar of the strategy focusses on the plan to expand the Academics business to the entire education sector . The goal is a 75% increase of Academics gross revenue by the end of 2023.

the to the entire . The goal is a 75% increase of Academics gross revenue by the end of 2023. The second strategic pillar covers the repositioning of the eCommerce business and the achievement of scalable growth of the eCS platform. Here, asknet wants to achieve a doubling of eCS sales by the end of 2023.

the and the achievement of of the eCS platform. Here, asknet wants to achieve a doubling of eCS sales by the end of 2023. The third pillar addresses the "New Pipeline" of products and services. Here, the aim is to deliver innovative solutions and to establish new strategic partnerships. The New Pipeline developments are expected to contribute 15% of the total company's gross profit in 2023.

Additional details, including the measures to be taken to achieve these targets can be found in the management presentation under https://asknet-solutions.com/investors/annual-general-meetings.html.