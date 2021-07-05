EQS-News Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO
EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Competitive edge through continuous improvement:
Furthermore, the ACMP offers a fast and convenient way to migrate legacy contracts to the cloud. With Open2CSP, partners only need to enter their Microsoft partner network ID, and the system takes care of everything else. Customer quotes for switching from Open to CSP are generated automatically, and renewing licenses is just as easy. ALSO provides support for all questions regarding Microsoft Partner Membership updates.
CSPs can increase monetization based on in-depth analysis of the customers and their user behaviour. MSPs will find a multitude of programs simplifying the management and billing of their accounts. ISVs are able to sell their applications in all of the 90 countries the ACMP covers. Stefan Zenkel, CEO of aConTech: "Due to ALSO's experience in the entire as a service business, we have been able to help our customers making the most of the aaS concept. We can offer them a wide range of up-to-date products. And as an ISV, the huge partner and distribution network of ALSO brought us a broad market immediately. What is more, the ALSO cloud marketplace allows us to fully automate and integrate in our internal systems.
