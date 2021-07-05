checkAd

Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.07.2021, 17:45   

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO

05.07.2021 / 17:45

Emmen, Switzerland, 5. July 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

Competitive edge through continuous improvement:
Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO

Building on insight gained from intense discussions with different customer groups, ALSO further optimizes its Cloud Marketplace (ACMP). New functions are added to make the most of the revenue potential arising from the ecosystem of hardware, software and services for digital workplaces. The ability to offer hardware and software together via one platform with WaaS is a unique feature of the platform - there even is an integrated financing option for end customers.

Furthermore, the ACMP offers a fast and convenient way to migrate legacy contracts to the cloud. With Open2CSP, partners only need to enter their Microsoft partner network ID, and the system takes care of everything else. Customer quotes for switching from Open to CSP are generated automatically, and renewing licenses is just as easy. ALSO provides support for all questions regarding Microsoft Partner Membership updates.

CSPs can increase monetization based on in-depth analysis of the customers and their user behaviour. MSPs will find a multitude of programs simplifying the management and billing of their accounts. ISVs are able to sell their applications in all of the 90 countries the ACMP covers. Stefan Zenkel, CEO of aConTech: "Due to ALSO's experience in the entire as a service business, we have been able to help our customers making the most of the aaS concept. We can offer them a wide range of up-to-date products. And as an ISV, the huge partner and distribution network of ALSO brought us a broad market immediately. What is more, the ALSO cloud marketplace allows us to fully automate and integrate in our internal systems.

