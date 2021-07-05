checkAd

ABIONYX Pharma Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 17:45  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX):

Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C
ISIN code: FR0012616852

Date

Number of shares
outstanding

Total voting rights

Total gross (1)

Total net (2)

June 30, 2021

24 642 664

24 642 664

24 360 426

(1) The total number of gross (or “theoretical”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

Abionyx Pharma Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABIONYX Pharma Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital Regulatory News: ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX): Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C ISIN code: FR0012616852 Date Number of shares outstanding Total voting rights Total gross (1) Total net (2) June 30, 2021 24 642 664 24 642 664 24 360 426 (1) The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DiDi Announces App Takedown in China
GenSight Biologics Announces Approval of the LUMEVOQ Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (ATUc) ...
TotalEnergies: Energy Transition in Shipping: First BioLNG Production Project at a French Port
GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) ...
New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
Laval Virtual Europe - ESI Group: Virtual Reality From Upstream to Downstream
UMC Reports Sales for June 2021
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.06.21
08.06.21