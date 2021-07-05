checkAd

Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contrat With Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2021:

- Number of shares: 43 748

- Balance in cash: 67 951,34 €

During the 1st half of 2021, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE

253 167 titres

492 599,89 €

1 262 transactions

SALE

248 177 titres

486 272,35 €

1 192 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 38 758

- Balance in cash: 74 278,88 €

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 11 631

- Balance in cash: 156 565,50 €

___________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at € 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

APPENDIX

 

Purchases

Sales

 

Numbers of transactions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Tradded in

EUR

TOTAL

1 262

253 167

492 599,89

1 192

248 177

486 272,35

04/01/2021

0

0

0

12

1380

2820,03

05/01/2021

0

0

0

18

3685

7835,05

06/01/2021

5

1608

3343,68

5

1099

2320,87

07/01/2021

5

1150

2465,72

12

2126

4647,44

08/01/2021

18

1465

3091,59

3

155

334,8

11/01/2021

16

2265

4693,99

0

0

0

12/01/2021

2

1263

2580,31

13

4007

8287,68

13/01/2021

4

1315

2683,52

2

500

1038

14/01/2021

0

0

0

10

2628

5428,13

15/01/2021

10

1909

3952,58

3

415

863,78

18/01/2021

7

975

2007,33

11

1562

3230,53

19/01/2021

7

1080

2223,18

7

1349

2793,1

20/01/2021

4

1910

3940,71

4

486

1008,45

21/01/2021

6

1000

2071,5

12

2694

5615,91

22/01/2021

10

2101

4360,42

0

0

0

25/01/2021

26

6516

13161,02

3

550

1128

26/01/2021

17

4840

9323,29

16

4573

8931,53

27/01/2021

2

651

1256,43

13

3880

7771,64

28/01/2021

1

222

433,34

7

2708

5380,25

29/01/2021

5

903

1792,36

8

1452

2904

01/02/2021

5

1700

3366

6

1991

3972,44

02/02/2021

13

2698

5361,47

6

1728

3457,9

03/02/2021

2

810

1611,9

2

900

1800

04/02/2021

9

2818

5595,14

9

1990

3968,86

05/02/2021

12

4536

9026,19

8

1070

2140,32

08/02/2021

7

1948

3874,77

10

3398

6785,47

09/02/2021

29

6806

13523,52

15

4178

8459,61

10/02/2021

15

4552

8864,56

15

4442

8684,11

11/02/2021

18

3545

6868,79

13

2331

4524

12/02/2021

20

3093

5946,6

14

2982

5757,35

15/02/2021

12

3766

7252,19

19

5968

11608,95

16/02/2021

0

0

0

17

3581

7037,02

17/02/2021

19

3737

7429,9

16

3482

6966,09

18/02/2021

26

5198

10241,62

14

3909

7717,54

19/02/2021

21

4523

8896,29

17

3991

7900,98

22/02/2021

17

2147

4215,63

12

2246

4422,82

23/02/2021

18

2886

5727,84

26

5183

10374,29

24/02/2021

2

653

1292,94

7

1505

3063,28

25/02/2021

30

6942

13700,73

17

3795

7541,04

26/02/2021

34

8860

17199,92

7

1356

2645,69

01/03/2021

1

200

394

21

4868

9660,55

02/03/2021

1

500

1005

11

3621

7386,84

03/03/2021

5

1500

3093

9

1315

2725,34

04/03/2021

23

4340

8719,06

2

100

201

05/03/2021

10

2256

4404,39

9

2245

4410,53

08/03/2021

2

272

538,07

8

1584

3148,2

09/03/2021

16

3049

6046,17

18

3327

6637,7

10/03/2021

17

2281

4498,59

1

560

1105,44

11/03/2021

21

6135

12045,46

12

2530

5004,34

12/03/2021

11

1185

2320,94

6

2319

4533,41

15/03/2021

3

300

591

23

4453

8814,27

16/03/2021

9

2329

4562,28

29

6588

13194,45

17/03/2021

14

2012

3983,76

7

2956

5932,4

18/03/2021

15

4237

8454,93

5

1000

2007,6

19/03/2021

12

2059

4079,7

3

1301

2578,32

22/03/2021

8

2312

4531,75

15

3974

7864,55

23/03/2021

0

1456

2892,34

0

205

408,85

24/03/2021

20

3827

7533,83

11

2059

4064,67

25/03/2021

6

1450

2832,87

15

2378

4706,54

26/03/2021

2

842

1641,9

9

2124

4166,01

29/03/2021

26

4515

8764,07

13

2074

4087,85

30/03/2021

18

2860

5478,9

9

994

1932,44

31/03/2021

14

2838

5341,97

6

1800

3407,04

01/04/2021

6

1641

3067,69

11

1871

3611,03

06/04/2021

0

0

0

8

901

1719,11

07/04/2021

0

0

0

12

2862

5519,65

08/04/2021

4

650

1228,63

7

730

1384,23

09/04/2021

4

822

1553,58

14

2112

4026,95

12/04/2021

25

4446

8505,2

11

3702

7152,26

13/04/2021

0

0

0

3

410

778,88

14/04/2021

3

1270

2401,44

7

1046

1981,12

15/04/2021

14

3686

6945,53

13

1852

3508,43

16/04/2021

7

1224

2308,83

11

2179

4134

19/04/2021

7

1292

2435,68

2

34

64,13

20/04/2021

7

902

1693,51

3

963

1808,13

21/04/2021

7

1532

2860,55

9

1493

2786,09

22/04/2021

17

1361

2532,96

4

875

1630,13

23/04/2021

16

1718

3166,27

2

56

103,6

26/04/2021

3

150

275,1

9

1929

3556,3

27/04/2021

4

916

1680,59

12

2290

4226,88

28/04/2021

31

5657

10172,42

7

1076

1981,67

29/04/2021

1

111

198,25

11

2663

4792,87

30/04/2021

9

3235

6154,91

46

7422

13774,49

03/05/2021

6

1367

2663,46

0

0

0

04/05/2021

24

3715

7062,22

18

3401

6622,43

05/05/2021

2

23

43,29

11

1045

1998,04

06/05/2021

16

2086

3944,42

6

457

867,52

07/05/2021

1

365

689,85

6

1512

2872,8

10/05/2021

0

709

1337,53

0

649

1227,32

11/05/2021

25

2746

5109,48

4

953

1799,36

12/05/2021

3

391

719,21

6

800

1478

13/05/2021

8

774

1418,66

5

1657

3064,46

14/05/2021

11

1470

2685,84

7

1018

1909,77

17/05/2021

24

3211

5941,31

23

2808

5267,25

18/05/2021

0

0

0

9

1526

2795,33

19/05/2021

11

1331

2412,17

3

939

1712,27

20/05/2021

8

1891

3408,53

8

1577

2849,01

21/05/2021

3

907

1648,93

7

1468

2679,54

24/05/2021

13

3918

7096,67

10

2199

4037,58

25/05/2021

5

576

1036,8

11

2710

4934,1

26/05/2021

5

669

1206,81

4

826

1499,52

27/05/2021

5

1047

1896,22

27

5275

9791,98

28/05/2021

5

1387

2705,2

21

3047

5998,32

31/05/2021

3

650

1300

12

1430

2904,33

01/06/2021

4

845

1726,34

9

1503

3082,65

02/06/2021

14

2516

5064,71

7

1092

2228,12

03/06/2021

15

5966

11506,03

8

1899

3681,02

04/06/2021

9

2522

4816,26

9

2264

4324,01

07/06/2021

6

801

1508,52

12

2104

4044,73

08/06/2021

12

1165

2239,83

4

713

1378,16

09/06/2021

16

1700

3250,91

7

1612

3096,49

10/06/2021

2

100

193,4

16

2057

4030,69

11/06/2021

3

366

721,61

3

438

870,53

14/06/2021

14

2683

5282,83

5

698

1388,32

15/06/2021

23

3007

5853,73

1

70

138,6

16/06/2021

7

1782

3385,8

16

2819

5479,85

17/06/2021

10

1294

2533,13

1

100

197

18/06/2021

9

2165

4239,94

0

0

0

21/06/2021

10

755

1468,78

3

1050

2063,57

22/06/2021

5

1249

2412,57

0

0

0

23/06/2021

0

0

0

22

4559

8947,49

24/06/2021

0

0

0

5

310

610,95

25/06/2021

5

764

1504,85

3

1400

2762,48

28/06/2021

24

5394

10481,08

2

556

1083,76

29/06/2021

10

1738

3251,1

0

0

0

30/06/2021

13

1363

2519,78

8

1520

2869,76

 

