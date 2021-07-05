Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contrat With Gilbert Dupont

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Gilbert Dupont regarding Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2021:

- Balance in cash: 67 951,34 €

During the 1st half of 2021, were negotiated a total of:

PURCHASE 253 167 titres 492 599,89 € 1 262 transactions SALE 248 177 titres 486 272,35 € 1 192 transactions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2020, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 38 758

- Balance in cash: 74 278,88 €

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 11 631

- Balance in cash: 156 565,50 €

___________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at € 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Numbers of transactions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Tradded in EUR TOTAL 1 262 253 167 492 599,89 1 192 248 177 486 272,35 04/01/2021 0 0 0 12 1380 2820,03 05/01/2021 0 0 0 18 3685 7835,05 06/01/2021 5 1608 3343,68 5 1099 2320,87 07/01/2021 5 1150 2465,72 12 2126 4647,44 08/01/2021 18 1465 3091,59 3 155 334,8 11/01/2021 16 2265 4693,99 0 0 0 12/01/2021 2 1263 2580,31 13 4007 8287,68 13/01/2021 4 1315 2683,52 2 500 1038 14/01/2021 0 0 0 10 2628 5428,13 15/01/2021 10 1909 3952,58 3 415 863,78 18/01/2021 7 975 2007,33 11 1562 3230,53 19/01/2021 7 1080 2223,18 7 1349 2793,1 20/01/2021 4 1910 3940,71 4 486 1008,45 21/01/2021 6 1000 2071,5 12 2694 5615,91 22/01/2021 10 2101 4360,42 0 0 0 25/01/2021 26 6516 13161,02 3 550 1128 26/01/2021 17 4840 9323,29 16 4573 8931,53 27/01/2021 2 651 1256,43 13 3880 7771,64 28/01/2021 1 222 433,34 7 2708 5380,25 29/01/2021 5 903 1792,36 8 1452 2904 01/02/2021 5 1700 3366 6 1991 3972,44 02/02/2021 13 2698 5361,47 6 1728 3457,9 03/02/2021 2 810 1611,9 2 900 1800 04/02/2021 9 2818 5595,14 9 1990 3968,86 05/02/2021 12 4536 9026,19 8 1070 2140,32 08/02/2021 7 1948 3874,77 10 3398 6785,47 09/02/2021 29 6806 13523,52 15 4178 8459,61 10/02/2021 15 4552 8864,56 15 4442 8684,11 11/02/2021 18 3545 6868,79 13 2331 4524 12/02/2021 20 3093 5946,6 14 2982 5757,35 15/02/2021 12 3766 7252,19 19 5968 11608,95 16/02/2021 0 0 0 17 3581 7037,02 17/02/2021 19 3737 7429,9 16 3482 6966,09 18/02/2021 26 5198 10241,62 14 3909 7717,54 19/02/2021 21 4523 8896,29 17 3991 7900,98 22/02/2021 17 2147 4215,63 12 2246 4422,82 23/02/2021 18 2886 5727,84 26 5183 10374,29 24/02/2021 2 653 1292,94 7 1505 3063,28 25/02/2021 30 6942 13700,73 17 3795 7541,04 26/02/2021 34 8860 17199,92 7 1356 2645,69 01/03/2021 1 200 394 21 4868 9660,55 02/03/2021 1 500 1005 11 3621 7386,84 03/03/2021 5 1500 3093 9 1315 2725,34 04/03/2021 23 4340 8719,06 2 100 201 05/03/2021 10 2256 4404,39 9 2245 4410,53 08/03/2021 2 272 538,07 8 1584 3148,2 09/03/2021 16 3049 6046,17 18 3327 6637,7 10/03/2021 17 2281 4498,59 1 560 1105,44 11/03/2021 21 6135 12045,46 12 2530 5004,34 12/03/2021 11 1185 2320,94 6 2319 4533,41 15/03/2021 3 300 591 23 4453 8814,27 16/03/2021 9 2329 4562,28 29 6588 13194,45 17/03/2021 14 2012 3983,76 7 2956 5932,4 18/03/2021 15 4237 8454,93 5 1000 2007,6 19/03/2021 12 2059 4079,7 3 1301 2578,32 22/03/2021 8 2312 4531,75 15 3974 7864,55 23/03/2021 0 1456 2892,34 0 205 408,85 24/03/2021 20 3827 7533,83 11 2059 4064,67 25/03/2021 6 1450 2832,87 15 2378 4706,54 26/03/2021 2 842 1641,9 9 2124 4166,01 29/03/2021 26 4515 8764,07 13 2074 4087,85 30/03/2021 18 2860 5478,9 9 994 1932,44 31/03/2021 14 2838 5341,97 6 1800 3407,04 01/04/2021 6 1641 3067,69 11 1871 3611,03 06/04/2021 0 0 0 8 901 1719,11 07/04/2021 0 0 0 12 2862 5519,65 08/04/2021 4 650 1228,63 7 730 1384,23 09/04/2021 4 822 1553,58 14 2112 4026,95 12/04/2021 25 4446 8505,2 11 3702 7152,26 13/04/2021 0 0 0 3 410 778,88 14/04/2021 3 1270 2401,44 7 1046 1981,12 15/04/2021 14 3686 6945,53 13 1852 3508,43 16/04/2021 7 1224 2308,83 11 2179 4134 19/04/2021 7 1292 2435,68 2 34 64,13 20/04/2021 7 902 1693,51 3 963 1808,13 21/04/2021 7 1532 2860,55 9 1493 2786,09 22/04/2021 17 1361 2532,96 4 875 1630,13 23/04/2021 16 1718 3166,27 2 56 103,6 26/04/2021 3 150 275,1 9 1929 3556,3 27/04/2021 4 916 1680,59 12 2290 4226,88 28/04/2021 31 5657 10172,42 7 1076 1981,67 29/04/2021 1 111 198,25 11 2663 4792,87 30/04/2021 9 3235 6154,91 46 7422 13774,49 03/05/2021 6 1367 2663,46 0 0 0 04/05/2021 24 3715 7062,22 18 3401 6622,43 05/05/2021 2 23 43,29 11 1045 1998,04 06/05/2021 16 2086 3944,42 6 457 867,52 07/05/2021 1 365 689,85 6 1512 2872,8 10/05/2021 0 709 1337,53 0 649 1227,32 11/05/2021 25 2746 5109,48 4 953 1799,36 12/05/2021 3 391 719,21 6 800 1478 13/05/2021 8 774 1418,66 5 1657 3064,46 14/05/2021 11 1470 2685,84 7 1018 1909,77 17/05/2021 24 3211 5941,31 23 2808 5267,25 18/05/2021 0 0 0 9 1526 2795,33 19/05/2021 11 1331 2412,17 3 939 1712,27 20/05/2021 8 1891 3408,53 8 1577 2849,01 21/05/2021 3 907 1648,93 7 1468 2679,54 24/05/2021 13 3918 7096,67 10 2199 4037,58 25/05/2021 5 576 1036,8 11 2710 4934,1 26/05/2021 5 669 1206,81 4 826 1499,52 27/05/2021 5 1047 1896,22 27 5275 9791,98 28/05/2021 5 1387 2705,2 21 3047 5998,32 31/05/2021 3 650 1300 12 1430 2904,33 01/06/2021 4 845 1726,34 9 1503 3082,65 02/06/2021 14 2516 5064,71 7 1092 2228,12 03/06/2021 15 5966 11506,03 8 1899 3681,02 04/06/2021 9 2522 4816,26 9 2264 4324,01 07/06/2021 6 801 1508,52 12 2104 4044,73 08/06/2021 12 1165 2239,83 4 713 1378,16 09/06/2021 16 1700 3250,91 7 1612 3096,49 10/06/2021 2 100 193,4 16 2057 4030,69 11/06/2021 3 366 721,61 3 438 870,53 14/06/2021 14 2683 5282,83 5 698 1388,32 15/06/2021 23 3007 5853,73 1 70 138,6 16/06/2021 7 1782 3385,8 16 2819 5479,85 17/06/2021 10 1294 2533,13 1 100 197 18/06/2021 9 2165 4239,94 0 0 0 21/06/2021 10 755 1468,78 3 1050 2063,57 22/06/2021 5 1249 2412,57 0 0 0 23/06/2021 0 0 0 22 4559 8947,49 24/06/2021 0 0 0 5 310 610,95 25/06/2021 5 764 1504,85 3 1400 2762,48 28/06/2021 24 5394 10481,08 2 556 1083,76 29/06/2021 10 1738 3251,1 0 0 0 30/06/2021 13 1363 2519,78 8 1520 2869,76

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005137/en/