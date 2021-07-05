CARMILA French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274 Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News: CARMILA (Paris:CARM): Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 June 2021 146,507,327 146,028,034 146,215,837 …



