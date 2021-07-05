Mercialys Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30th, 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 05.07.2021, 17:45 | 19 | 0 |
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
|
Number of
|
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting
93,886,501
93,886,501
93,636,064
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005251/en/Mercialys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0