Mercialys Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30th, 2021 Regulatory News: Mercialys (Paris:MERY): Number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights Total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting 93,886,501 93,886,501 93,636,064 A Société anonyme with capital of Euro …



