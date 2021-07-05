



2021 Outlook

The animal health sector has shown excellent dynamism in the first months of 2021. A number of indicators, such as visits to veterinarians, companion animal adoptions, as well as the rebound observed in the food producing animal segment are very positively oriented and should continue to support the growth of the animal health market in 2021. In addition, we continue to execute our strategic plan, and deliver very strong performances in all areas where we operate thanks to the commitment of our teams.

In this context, we are raising our annual outlook. We currently anticipate revenue growth at constant rates and scope between 10% and 14% (i.e. between 7% and 11% at constant rates and real perimeter), as well as a ratio of “current operating profit, before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions” over “revenue” which should be around 15% at constant exchange rates. Furthermore, we anticipate an unfavorable impact of exchange rates on revenue of approximately €13 million linked to the devaluation of currencies.