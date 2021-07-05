TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract

with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 30 June 2021:

- Number of shares: 7,484

- Cash in the liquidity account: €65.145,77

During the first half of 2021, a total of:

PURCHASE 87,198 shares €805,089.73 € 1,177 transactions SALE 83,804 shares €777,632.57 € 1,106 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 31 December 2020, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 4,090

- Cash in the liquidity account: €92,602.93

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

- Number of TOUAX shares: 0

- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

*******

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in first half 2021

Purchase Sale Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) Number of transactions executed Number of shares traded Share capital (€) TOTAL 1 177 87 198 805 089,73 1 106 83 804 777 632,57 04/01/2021 8 1038 9492,72 8 347 3205,72 05/01/2021 9 836 7695,8 2 300 2754 06/01/2021 9 913 8289,4 0 0 0 07/01/2021 6 485 4379,21 11 1382 12715,37 08/01/2021 6 634 5758,05 4 278 2622,01 11/01/2021 14 1141 10300,38 0 0 0 12/01/2021 6 586 5234,56 7 102 913,64 13/01/2021 3 169 1499,33 7 552 4921,69 14/01/2021 9 876 7760,66 6 550 4904,52 15/01/2021 29 2312 19737,08 0 0 0 18/01/2021 0 0 0 28 2277 19766,64 19/01/2021 8 864 7957,09 24 1965 18230,09 20/01/2021 14 1137 10403,32 2 150 1387,01 21/01/2021 10 732 6644,51 12 649 5964,05 22/01/2021 16 1130 9973,72 7 330 2925,38 25/01/2021 22 1287 11203,46 11 1095 9623,96 26/01/2021 4 304 2590,99 4 611 5241,04 27/01/2021 10 444 3750,91 7 606 5290,68 28/01/2021 12 882 7268,3 3 350 2893 29/01/2021 7 463 3777,8 8 750 6185,03 01/02/2021 12 1485 11872,87 14 750 6167,03 02/02/2021 0 0 0 35 1964 16897,67 03/02/2021 6 518 4659,62 5 350 3185 04/02/2021 0 0 0 11 1208 11132,57 05/02/2021 5 272 2566,67 14 1005 9517,25 08/02/2021 1 1 9,78 23 870 8511,82 09/02/2021 14 925 9014,96 10 600 5893,5 10/02/2021 13 1631 15710,28 13 699 6800,71 11/02/2021 12 1084 10364,23 10 850 8135,01 12/02/2021 16 1106 10525,25 3 117 1116,52 15/02/2021 0 0 0 24 1553 14844,82 16/02/2021 3 300 2910 12 765 7427,16 17/02/2021 13 1146 11041,71 10 712 6901,34 18/02/2021 9 861 8367,71 10 570 5587,03 19/02/2021 0 0 0 24 1004 9881,87 22/02/2021 2 138 1386,9 4 595 6055,49 23/02/2021 11 899 9059,49 5 326 3292,67 24/02/2021 17 1021 10193,56 8 400 4017,52 25/02/2021 5 315 3153,69 16 1235 12470,29 26/02/2021 22 2154 21067,84 16 1436 14161,98 01/03/2021 15 940 9303,56 4 251 2486,91 02/03/2021 24 1759 17219,73 4 450 4422,02 03/03/2021 26 1544 14795,84 0 0 0 04/03/2021 14 692 6468,61 6 522 4882,37 05/03/2021 7 123 1153,01 26 2073 19632,97 08/03/2021 8 383 3687,79 39 2570 25023,06 09/03/2021 20 986 9748,19 8 658 6530,19 10/03/2021 7 667 6614,91 17 1359 13574,64 11/03/2021 13 1073 10873,35 11 990 10077,21 12/03/2021 20 1932 19391,1 12 1105 11175,75 15/03/2021 0 0 0 12 635 6454,52 16/03/2021 5 400 4037,52 3 325 3347,5 17/03/2021 16 1606 15912,25 1 100 1005 18/03/2021 9 475 4677,61 16 1070 10753,39 19/03/2021 9 1071 10578,59 13 938 9297,27 22/03/2021 0 0 0 16 761 7688,31 23/03/2021 0 909 9158,36 0 720 7329,53 24/03/2021 3 265 2649,31 5 822 8458,71 25/03/2021 24 2043 20247,97 7 760 7797,52 26/03/2021 23 1696 16343,5 10 924 8773,38 29/03/2021 15 1525 14166,18 14 854 7996,34 30/03/2021 2 400 3728 23 2082 20214,55 31/03/2021 12 596 5850,4 7 196 1952,12 01/04/2021 6 350 3401,27 5 329 3257,1 06/04/2021 2 165 1614,39 10 629 6165,21 07/04/2021 13 736 7161,21 5 265 2605,61 08/04/2021 0 0 0 8 372 3626,7 09/04/2021 10 519 5011,98 5 250 2418 12/04/2021 16 1334 12718,62 2 136 1299,6 13/04/2021 14 614 5826,43 5 548 5227,43 14/04/2021 12 939 8825,19 7 231 2172,99 15/04/2021 9 797 7408,04 8 488 4562,6 16/04/2021 14 1303 12009,36 6 561 5187,4 19/04/2021 9 908 8187,8 7 496 4533,54 20/04/2021 9 294 2626,39 9 229 2024,73 21/04/2021 6 524 4584,21 14 874 7694,78 22/04/2021 4 38 338,96 8 267 2401,61 23/04/2021 14 409 3705,74 11 540 4918,32 26/04/2021 24 897 8090,4 5 411 3724,89 27/04/2021 12 719 6433,83 6 169 1522,98 28/04/2021 6 655 5852,62 29 2936 26785,72 29/04/2021 13 1410 12899,67 7 326 3066,62 30/04/2021 24 1438 12859,17 2 202 1838,36 03/05/2021 0 0 0 16 817 7327,43 04/05/2021 0 0 0 13 820 7434,53 05/05/2021 4 534 4838,2 5 959 8724,02 06/05/2021 15 1025 9265,9 5 289 2630,42 07/05/2021 14 1262 11303,48 16 1367 12290,83 10/05/2021 0 0 0 0 1857 17088,49 11/05/2021 16 1350 12503,97 9 872 8103,67 12/05/2021 24 651 5999,81 2 176 1629,76 13/05/2021 21 2213 19873,63 4 548 4941,97 14/05/2021 5 440 4002,11 7 494 4507,26 17/05/2021 17 940 8261,47 9 605 5333,74 18/05/2021 22 1576 13634,45 9 312 2722,82 19/05/2021 6 583 4918,36 5 475 4010 20/05/2021 3 616 5238,16 16 1809 15406,53 21/05/2021 10 627 5365,55 4 266 2283,61 24/05/2021 5 362 3088,87 5 379 3249,36 25/05/2021 8 522 4440,13 6 236 2014,07 26/05/2021 15 1204 10142,98 5 630 5337,93 27/05/2021 0 0 0 5 350 2936,01 28/05/2021 10 652 5442,05 7 1078 9030,3 31/05/2021 1 90 750,6 10 965 8154,64 01/06/2021 0 0 0 9 533 4608,9 02/06/2021 0 0 0 16 988 8727,1 03/06/2021 5 414 3641,92 6 753 6635,44 04/06/2021 7 483 4294,16 8 844 7487,71 07/06/2021 7 711 6333,8 5 357 3188,51 08/06/2021 21 937 8282,24 3 96 858,44 09/06/2021 3 147 1290,66 10 815 7193,27 10/06/2021 4 100 878 4 279 2457,35 11/06/2021 1 130 1149,2 6 441 3915,95 14/06/2021 2 6 53,88 5 420 3774,79 15/06/2021 10 547 4893,19 6 300 2694 16/06/2021 11 813 7199,77 1 50 445 17/06/2021 14 756 6613,11 0 0 0 18/06/2021 11 389 3367,46 2 236 2069,58 21/06/2021 8 709 6040,68 9 406 3480,6 22/06/2021 2 180 1540,8 6 334 2874,7 23/06/2021 6 326 2787,4 2 115 992,3 24/06/2021 2 42 358,68 4 275 2356,5 25/06/2021 1 110 946 4 619 5336,4 28/06/2021 2 100 866 4 447 3893,91 29/06/2021 1 73 629,26 7 465 4036,2 30/06/2021 11 355 3070,89 0 0 0

*******

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

