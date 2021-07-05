Fnac Darty Half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liquidity mandate
Ivry, July 5th 2021
Regulated information
HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June, 30th 2021:
- 73,751 shares
- 2,501,296.08€
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:
- 97,750 shares
- 360,967.54€
CONTACT
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Stéphanie Laval
stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53
|Marina Louvard
marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08
Attachment
