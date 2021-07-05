JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 17:42 | 15 | 0 | 0 05.07.2021, 17:42 | (PLX AI) – JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) … (PLX AI) – JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) … (PLX AI) – JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) Holding Limited at 30%, JCDecaux Innovate (a wholly owned subsidiary of JCDecaux SA) at 23% and China Wealth Growth Fund III at 7%

The Offeror currently owns approximately 88% of Clear Media’s share capital

Aimia, which owns approximately 11% of the issued share capital of Clear Media, gave its irrevocable undertaking to tender its shares in favor of the offer

Once Aimia tenders its shares for acceptance of the offer, the offer will become unconditional as to acceptance

Clear Media is the largest operator of bus shelter advertising panels in China



JC Decaux Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

JC Decaux Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer