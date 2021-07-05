checkAd

JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 17:42  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) …

  • (PLX AI) – JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
  • The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) Holding Limited at 30%, JCDecaux Innovate (a wholly owned subsidiary of JCDecaux SA) at 23% and China Wealth Growth Fund III at 7%
  • The Offeror currently owns approximately 88% of Clear Media’s share capital
  • Aimia, which owns approximately 11% of the issued share capital of Clear Media, gave its irrevocable undertaking to tender its shares in favor of the offer
  • Once Aimia tenders its shares for acceptance of the offer, the offer will become unconditional as to acceptance
  • Clear Media is the largest operator of bus shelter advertising panels in China


JC Decaux Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JCDecaux Joins Consortium That Takes Clear Media Private (PLX AI) – JCDecaux as part of a consortium of investors to take Clear Media Limited private and delist it from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.The consortium comprises Mr. Han Zi Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Media at 40%, Antfin (Hong Kong) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Credit Suisse Names Hannaford CTO
Tesla May Need New Capital for More Capacity, New Products, BofA Says
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Buy Galp Energia as Q2 EBITDA Likely to Beat Consensus, BofA Says
Daimler Truck, Volvo, Traton to Set up Trucks Charging Network JV
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Vestas Margins May Be Under Pressure in Q2/Q3, SEB Says
Nordex Gets 45 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland
Royal Unibrew Acquisitions Have Strong Rationale, Analysts Say, Lifting Price Targets
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.06.21
JPMORGAN belässt JCDecaux auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere