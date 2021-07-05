Carrefour to Include Sustainability-Linked Bonds in its Medium-Term Notes Program

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) has decided to include the option to issue Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) in its Euro Medium Term Notes program in 2021. These SLBs include Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) that are aligned with the Group’s sustainability goals.

SLBs are any type of bond instrument whose financial and/or structural characteristics can vary depending on whether the issuer achieves predefined Sustainability/Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance objectives. To that end, Carrefour has selected three Key Performance Indicators that are core, relevant, and material to its business and measure progress against its sustainability commitments: