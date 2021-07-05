Cegedim Half-year liquidity contract statement
CEGEDIM
Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 5th 2021
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 13,700 shares
- € 16,231.64
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 12,216 shares
- € 47,506.45
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
211 5,451 137,931.72
4 99 2,524.50
2 6 153.72
