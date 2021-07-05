checkAd

Cegedim Half-year liquidity contract statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 17:50  |  35   |   |   

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 5th 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

-        13,700 shares
-        € 16,231.64

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72

As a reminder :

•        the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

-        12,216 shares
-        € 47,506.45

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37

-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33

•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-        0 shares
-        € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Sell Side

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

211        5,451        137,931.72

4        99        2,524.50

2        6        153.72

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cegedim Half-year liquidity contract statement CEGEDIM Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register Paris, July 5th 2021 Half-year liquidity contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Results of First Court Hearing
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio
Final Results
Vertex baut Partnerschaft aus und veröffentlicht Integration für Mirakl Marketplace Platform mit ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus