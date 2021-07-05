Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt 350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 13,700 shares

- € 16,231.64

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 12,216 shares

- € 47,506.45

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

Sell Side

Number of executions



Number of shares



Traded volume in EUR

211 5,451 137,931.72

4 99 2,524.50

2 6 153.72