Half-year liquidity contract statement for Bouygues

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 942

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 888

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 532,002 shares for € 17,821,022.61

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 368,002 shares for € 12,540,282.90

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 31,500 shares

- € 21,093,175.84

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,178

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,592

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 756,134 shares for € 23,405,014.90

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 824,634 shares for € 26,173,698.05

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 10,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

