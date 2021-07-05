BOUYGUES Half-year liquidity contract statement for Bouygues
Paris, 02/07/2021
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Bouygues
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 195,500 shares
- € 15,763,185.76
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 942
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 888
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 532,002 shares for € 17,821,022.61
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 368,002 shares for € 12,540,282.90
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 31,500 shares
- € 21,093,175.84
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,178
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,592
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 756,134 shares for € 23,405,014.90
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 824,634 shares for € 26,173,698.05
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 10,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
