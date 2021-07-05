Oncodesign Announces the Appointment of Aline Aubertin as an Independent Director of the Board of Directors

Aline Aubertin developed all her career as a B2B business expert, with an experience in all sides of commercial relationships, in sales, marketing and currently sourcing, at country, European and currently global level, in products, consumables, equipment and services.

Oncodesign (ALONC – FR0011766229) , a biopharmaceutical group specializing in precision medicine, announced today the strengthening of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Aline Aubertin as a new independent director. Her appointment was approved at the Combined General Meeting of June 24, 2021.

She completed her initial technical background (chemical engineer from CPE-Lyon & graduated from university in biology & biochemistry), in marketing within Institut Superieur du Marketing, and with e-MBA of HEC business school.

She holds various commercial & marketing functions in American & German companies in life sciences market. As Marketing Director, member of executive committee, she used to work with a turn-round management expert, contributing to a new business model and profitability improvement. During last 15 years, she has been working within General Electric Healthcare, in various commercial, marketing and currently sourcing functions. As Senior Sourcing Manager, she has been managing remotely cross-functional teams within a multicultural environment.

As President of Femmes Ingénieures, Association of French Women Engineers, she is leading a national network, which is a think tank, working at influencing to get more women in STEM. She is managing a 15 people steering committee and a network of regional delegates. For this engagement, she has been decorated from Legion d’honneur.

"We are honored to welcome Aline to our Board of Directors. Her solid expertise, particularly in the field of international business development within major international life science groups, will be a major asset in supporting us in the development of Oncodesign," said Philippe Genne, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign. "Aline replaces Karine Lignel, who has accompanied the company with great commitment since 2008 through her role as a director representing her institution CM-CIC, Oncodesign's historical investor. We would like to thank her for her invaluable collaboration throughout these years, which have been decisive for the development of Oncodesign."